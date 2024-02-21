Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Jockey Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi regained the winning tone, after he presented SS Stables with the title of the Special Stables Race, on the second day of the activities of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, which was held at the Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam.

The rider, Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi, gave a strong performance, especially in the last stage, which enabled him to return to victories after an absence, and he was able to achieve the title on the horse “Sharifa” for the “SS” stables.

The race, which was held for a distance of 101 km, witnessed a large participation of 292 male and female horsemen, and was organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation and coordination with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and valuable prizes were allocated for it, as the first place holder receives 200 thousand dirhams, second place 180 thousand dirhams, and third place 160 thousand dirhams. Dirhams, while the holders of positions from fourth to 70th place received an amount of 30 thousand dirhams.

The race champion covered the entire distance on horseback, Sharifa, recording a time of 3:29:57 hours with an average speed of 28.86 km/hour.

Zayed Mohammed Ateeq Al Muhairi came in second place on the horseback of “Fanta ML” for TNT Stables, recording 3:30:19 hours, while his companion in the stable, Musab Mohammed Belqazi, came in third place on the horseback of “Bombique du Softrips” with a time of 3:30: 23 hours.

After the conclusion of the race, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Major General Dr. Muhammad Issa Al Adhab, Member of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the winners, where the champion of the race won the gold cup, the runner-up won the silver cup, while the third-place finisher won the bronze cup. .

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri praised the large participation of riders in the race, and said that this indicates everyone’s keenness to be present in this festival, given the importance it represents as it bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, who sponsored it. God.

He said that the number of participants from horsemen and stables in endurance races in various categories is constantly increasing, thanks to the great support and interest that our wise leadership gives to this sport.