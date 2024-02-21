During 2023, Apple achieved an unprecedented triumph in the smartphone market, placing itself at the top of the charts with its iPhones, which occupied the top seven positions in the list of best-selling devices worldwide. The result was highlighted by Counterpoint searchwhich through its Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker revealed how Samsung completed the list by winning the last three places, improving its presence compared to the previous year.

Of note is the absence of other brands in the top 10 from 2021, a sign of a market concentration never seen before. The combined market share of the ten best-selling smartphones reached a historic peak of 20% in 2023, recording an increase compared to 19% in 2022. In first place, Apple's iPhone 14 triumphs, which saw half of its sales concentrate in the United States and China. Even so, the model accounted for 19% of total iPhone sales for the year, a decline from the 28% share of the iPhone 13, 2022's best-seller.

The iPhone 14 showed limited differentiation compared to its predecessor, leading to lower adoption of the basic variant and instead favoring sales of the Pro versions, packed with significant improvements such as the dynamic island, a more advanced chipset and an update rate of the upper screen. The three variants of the iPhone 15 took the top positions in the best-selling rankings in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the lead.

Despite an overall stagnant market, Apple's total sales remained stable in 2023, thanks largely to support from emerging markets such as India and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). India, in particular, has become the fifth smartphone market to surpass 10 million iPhone sales in a single year. The iPhone 13, the oldest model on the list, maintained its fourth position thanks to double-digit growth in Japan and India, benefiting from carrier promotions in Japan and deals in India.

On the other hand, Samsung saw its A Series gain ground, with three models in the top 10, thanks to good value for money and presence in different markets for different categories of customers. The Galaxy A14 5G ranked eighth, driven by high sales in the US and India, where it was the best-selling device of the year. By 2024, the top ten best-selling smartphones are expected to account for a larger share of total smartphone sales, with a greater focus on more affordable products, as well as Chinese brands entering the top 10.