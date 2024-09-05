His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is the vision, decision and project of Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him… an Emirati achievement… an Arab pride… and a global addition to protecting the planet.”

His Highness added via the “X” platform: Today, thank God, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plants completed the full commercial operation of its stations.. Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will provide 25% of the country’s electricity needs.. Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is the largest source of clean energy in the region.. Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has added the highest percentage of clean electricity per capita in the past five years worldwide, 75% of which is produced by the Barakah Plants.. Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will reduce the emission of 22 million tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the roads.