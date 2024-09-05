This year, everyone will be watching the League. real Madridwith its galacticos, is one of the most anticipated teams of the season. However, it will have to do its best if it wants to win its second consecutive title.
Real Madrid’s rivals include Barcelona, who have made a clean slate at the start of the season with 4 wins in 4 games. According to Opta’s AI, the Spanish league will be very competitive until the end. After 4 games, the index places Real Madrid in the lead with 66.7%. FC Barcelona is second, with 49.9%. Atlético Madrid completes the trio with a 43.9% chance.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
2
|
FC Barcelona
|
3
|
Atletico Madrid
|
4
|
Girona
|
5
|
Villarreal
|
6
|
Athletic Club
|
7
|
Royal Society
|
8
|
Real Betis
|
9
|
Celtic Vigo
|
10
|
Alaves
|
11
|
Majorca
|
12
|
Osasuna
|
13
|
Seville
|
14
|
Valencia
|
15
|
Getafe
|
16
|
Real Valladolid
|
17
|
Las Palmas
|
18
|
Leganes
|
19
|
Espanyol
|
20
|
Rayo Vallecano
