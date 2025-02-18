The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has recognized on Monday that he spread but did not promote the cryptocurrency $ Libra and refused to assume responsibilities for the victims of the sudden collapse of that asset, which he described as “volatility operators.”

“I have nothing to hide. (…) I did not promote it, I spread it“Milei said in an interview with the TN channel.

Milei insisted that he did not make a mistake when publishing last Friday in his account on the X -where he has 3.8 million followers – a message in which he disseminated the project ‘Long live La Libertad Project’, whose axis was the axis was the Marketing of cryptocurrency $ Libra.

Although last Saturday the government said in a statement that the project was developed by the company KIP Protocol, led by Singapurense Julian Peh, Milei said Monday that the idea was presented to him by the American Hayden Mark Davis, head of Kelsier Ventures firm.

According to Milei, Davis proposed to build a structure that financed entrepreneurs who do not have access to financing, which It seemed an “interesting tool” And, therefore, gave him “diffusion.”

After Milei’s message in X, the value of the cryptoactive shot.

But then, a handful of investors that monopolized most of the asset sold their holdings to high values ​​and collapsed the price.

Milei explained, in an expected interview with TN for his coincidence with the scandal unleashed this weekend following the ‘cryptophyse’, which, seeing the negative comments on the networks, He decided “in doubt” to delete his initial message.

The president also denied that there are 44,000 people who bought $ Libra and added that “at best” are “nothing more” than 5,000 people with “Very remote chances of being Argentines.”

These buyers were described as “very specialized” investors, “volatility operators”, who entered the business voluntarily and “knew very well” the risk they were assuming.

“If you go to the casino and lose money, what is the claim? It is a problem among private because here the State does not play any role“He said to justify this type of speculative operations.

Milei insisted that he worked “in good faith,” insisted that he did not make “any mistake” and that, in any case, he learned the lesson that You must put “filters” and “raise walls” so that anyone can approach him.

“They made me a slap,” he said, adding speaking of himself in the third person: “Milei did not take a mango (money) of all this.”

He also explained that he arrived in Davis through Mauricio Novellli, who last October organized a technological investment forum and which he has known “for a long time.”

Asked whether Davis committed a scam, Milei just said that this will be determined by Justice, where more than a hundred complaints have already been filed for this case.

Javier Milei questioned the opposition, said they are nervous, but the reality is that a group of legislators has promoted the celebration of A political trial against him and others ask to create a investigative commission in Parliament.