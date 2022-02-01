His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended this morning the graduation ceremony of the forty-sixth session of officer candidates at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain, which coincides with the celebration of the fifty-year anniversary of the establishment of the State of the Union, as well as Celebrating the college’s golden jubilee.

His Highness congratulated the graduates, wishing them all success at the beginning of a new stage to which they move to continue their efforts in serving the country and working to raise its status by joining the ranks of the valiant armed forces, stressing that the Zayed II Military College has presented over the past five decades men who carried Sincerity, loyalty and dedication are the responsibility to protect the homeland, and compete in raising his name and flag high in all forums and occasions, and within the various situations in which they demonstrated the authentic metal of the people of the Emirates, setting the finest examples of loyalty and belonging to the UAE, its wise leadership and its generous people, and emphasizing the permanent alignment of the Emirates on the side of truth and justice And her initiative to help everyone who needs a helping hand, especially in times of hardship and calamity.

His Highness praised the dedication of the graduates of the Zayed II Military College, which is a mirror that reflects the solid national principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in the love of the homeland and endless sacrifice in order to raise it, preserve its dignity and preserve its prestige, which are the constants that continue to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, to strengthen its pillars with the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, so that the State of the UAE remains dear, proud and proud at all times and when .

The celebration began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum watching the graduates queue, who passed in front of the main podium of the celebration to greet His Highness and the guests of the ceremony, which was attended by a group of senior officers of the armed forces and members of the diplomatic and military corps in the state, and a group of families and relatives of graduates The 46th session of the college.

Brigadier General Amer Muhammad Al Neyadi, Commander of the Zayed II Military College, delivered a speech in which he extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State The Cabinet, Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of the Zayed II Military College’s celebration of the graduation of the forty-sixth course of candidates in conjunction with the college’s celebration of the golden jubilee and the fifty-year anniversary of its founding.

Brigadier General Amer Al Neyadi said that the founding leaders, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and with the support of his brother, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, laid firm rules for the renaissance and development of the UAE at all levels, and among those rules was the establishment of a college Zayed II Military, just two months after the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, to be the first college in the country and a lofty scientific edifice that aims to train and qualify candidates to join the armed forces as officers capable of exercising leadership, bearing responsibility and defending the homeland.

He added that the college, after fifty years of supporting the wise leadership, has made achievements and gained valuable experiences and lessons to push every year more of the nation’s youth in the various fields of the armed forces, armed with science, knowledge, strength and firmness. Or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they wrote great championships in the pages of the history of the UAE, praising the righteous martyrs who perished in the fields of honor and dignity.

The commander of Zayed II Military College confirmed that the college is confidently entering the new fifty years towards the centenary, relying on God Almighty and following the footsteps of the rational leadership towards more leadership and innovation, bearing in mind the fifty principles for developing education and training and focusing on specializations and skills to maintain excellence.

In his speech, the commander of Zayed II Military College also advised the graduates of the future leaders to work on carrying the flag of the Union fluttering high, and by transferring knowledge and experience to their subordinates and harnessing all their potentials and abilities to achieve the hopes of the wise leadership, armed with science and faith.

Subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the top achievers and the first graduates. The honoring included the officer candidates: Hadi Saeedan Al Ahbabi, recipient of the Sword of Honor, Sultan Muhammad Al Saadi Al Shehhi, Sultan Ahmed Abdullah Al Balushi, and from the sisterly and friendly countries the candidate Bakil bin Kamal bin Ahmed Al-Ruwaishan from the Republic of Yemen. His Highness also honored the candidate, the leader of the ceremony, Ahmed Rashid bin Al-Darbi Al-Ketbi, and congratulated the honorees for their excellence, wishing them more success and excellence in the ranks of the armed forces.

After the honoring, His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, watched a military parade of infantry, which highlighted the efficiency and field readiness of the officer candidates, which reflects the extent of the Zayed II Military College’s excellence in combining academic military sciences with high-level physical and mental preparation for its students, to always be at the highest levels. Willingness to carry out any tasks assigned to them at all times and under different circumstances. The presentation was followed by a ceremony of handing over the flag from the 46th to the 47th session of the college students.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, received a souvenir on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of Zayed II Military College.

Souvenir photos were taken of His Highness with the graduates and alongside him His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Post Security Council, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and Brigadier General Amer Mohamed Al Neyadi, the college leader.

His Highness also took memorial photos with a number of veterans of Zayed II Military College on the occasion of the celebration of its golden jubilee.



