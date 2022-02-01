Hockey Last-minute change in the composition of female lions – Viivi Vainikka will leave for Beijing anyway

Emmi Rakkolainen will probably be left out of the Olympic team in a bitter way.

Finland nominated for the women’s national hockey national team Viivi Vainikka did not travel to Beijing with the rest of the team last week because he had contracted a coronavirus infection.

A couple of days before the start of the race contract, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and Vainika’s dream of the first Olympics may still come true.

GM of female lions Tuula Puputti told the latest news at a press conference chaired by the Finnish Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

“The situation with the delay is such that it looks like he will be able to jump on the plane on the 2nd day (February) and we will be able to start the race with the original team,” Puputti said via video link.

Puputti praised the extra player who flew to Beijing instead of Vainika Emmi Rakkolaisen attitude.

“Emmi has been very good with the team. At this point, thanks to Emm. It’s not an easy role and it’s been a great time to work out with intact chains. ”

The venue would certainly have tasted Rakkolainen, who represents Kiekko-Espoo at the club team level, who was to make his debut in the women’s value competitions already in the spring of 2020.

At the time, the World Cup was canceled due to the coronavirus and he was not in the World Cup last August either.

The race door to the Olympics was already open due to the misfortune of Vainika playing in Luleå, but Puputti told the groundbreaking news on Tuesday shortly before noon Finnish time.

Vainikan In the same way, the Finnish men’s hockey national team also plans to fly to Beijing on Wednesday.

Finnish women will defend the bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the Olympic Trail, and the men are seeking a return to the Olympic medal standings.

The women will start their Olympic contract against the United States on Thursday. The men will have to wait until February 10, when they will face Slovakia.

Finland Olympic team leader Mika Lehtimäki has highlighted the Olympic – scale medal goal as well as its fulfillment at the Beijing Winter Games and the Paris Summer Games, just over two years away.

She repeated the goal on Tuesday before the Lions came out loud.

“In winter sports, you have to hit the ground. Pyeongchang’s six medals can be considered a successful achievement. According to the forecast, Beijing would become 5-6 medals. If it goes beyond six, it is an excellent result, ”Lehtimäki emphasized.

In Beijing, Finland will not immediately reach ten, so Paris will have something to add. It is more difficult to succeed in the summer races and the medallions of blue and white are rarer.

Women head coach of the national hockey team GM Puputti Pasi Mustonencaptain Jenni Hiirikoski and Petra Nieminen were also on the line and perhaps felt a sting in their hearts.

Lehtimäki did not show hockey players, but the leader knows that the Lions of Women will be one of the medalists when the goal of the Olympic medal’s ten medals begins to be met.

Nieminen was one of the winners at his first Olympics in Pyeongchang. The gaze to the next step was already bright after the Olympic bronze, and the silver of the spring 2019 World Cup will propel self-confidence.

“Immediately after the final game in Pyeongchang, the look turned four years to Beijing. I realized we could challenge North Americans and see if a gold medal is taken from them here,” the 22-year-old power striker revealed.