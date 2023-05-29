His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a new housing approval package for state citizens, with a financial value of 1.6 billion dirhams, and including 2,000 citizens, within the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, as part of the continuation of support and empowerment policies. which the UAE is pursuing to provide a decent life and adequate housing for all citizens, in a way that meets their needs, enhances their stability and prosperity, and contributes directly to improving their quality of life.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is moving forward in its path to empower its citizens, provide the requirements for a decent life for all its children, and consolidate their family stability and social and economic prosperity.

Yesterday, His Highness said: “Today, we approved new housing loan approvals for 2,000 citizens, at a value of 1.6 billion dirhams, as part of the Zayed Housing Programme. Today we remember Zayed’s saying, may God have mercy on him, that money perishes and life perishes, but work for the sake of the country remains and is immortalized .. May God have mercy on Zayed, and preserve the Emirates and its people.

The adoption of the new package of approvals for housing loans for citizens comes to translate the vision and aspirations of the UAE leadership in securing all means of support for citizens, continuing work and consolidating integrated national efforts that would enhance stability in society, and provide a life that suits the people of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the system Community stability and well-being.

Last March, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved the first batch of loan beneficiaries within the housing policy for the current year, which included 550 housing decisions, varying between government housing and housing financing from national banks, at a value of 435 million and 750 thousand dirhams.

In 2022, the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the new policy for federal government housing loans, to provide financing for housing loans through partnership with the private sector and national banks, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing the waiting period for applications, as The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program was mandated to finance the value of profits from loans on behalf of citizens.

The housing finance program, in light of the policy adopted by the Council of Ministers in May 2022, aims to issue 13,000 housing decisions for the next five years (2022-2026), at a cost of 11.5 billion dirhams, to meet the future needs of the country’s citizens, and achieve prosperity and a decent and secure life for them.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, said that the approval of the new approvals reflects the leadership’s interest in the housing file, as it is a top priority that enhances the stability of citizen families, and consolidates the concepts of decent living and prosperity in the UAE society.

It is noteworthy that, since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the presidency of the Council of Ministers in 2006 until the first quarter of this year, the total value of government housing facilities and assistance that were provided amounted to approximately 39 billion dirhams, exceeding 63 thousand support decisions, This reflects the tireless efforts of the UAE government to make its citizens happy and achieve housing stability, in addition to supporting the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and its aspirations towards greater leadership and prosperity.

