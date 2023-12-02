Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, confirmed that the 52nd Union Day comes every year in which the UAE adds more achievements to its pioneering development path, and fills the heart of every Emirati with pride in what has been achieved and absolute confidence in the future.

He extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and to the great people of the Emirates and those residing on its land.

He stressed that the country, within its vision of achieving the highest stages of progress and development in various fields, has realized the importance of cybersecurity in protecting its development process, preserving its gains and moving them towards the future with complete confidence and safety, pointing out that the UAE has succeeded, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, in crossing towards A prosperous future with the establishment of an advanced digital infrastructure that has made the country today at the forefront of countries in this field.