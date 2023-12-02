The prosecutor’s office promised to check the family suspected of kidnapping a child

The prosecutor’s office will check the living conditions in the family suspected of kidnapping a child

The prosecutor’s office will check the living conditions of five children in the family of a Russian woman from the Kaluga region, suspected of kidnapping a child. This is reported by RIA News.

“The regional prosecutor’s office is conducting a detailed inspection of the living conditions of children in the family of suspects,” the agency cites a statement from the Kaluga branch of the department.

Previously, the court placed under arrest all suspects in the kidnapping of a schoolgirl from Kozelsk in the Kaluga region. Four people were placed under arrest for two months. It is known that the suspects in this case are a resident of the region, her husband and son, as well as her ex-husband. They demanded a ransom for the second-grader.

The girl’s disappearance in Kozelsk became known on Thursday, November 30. The child was later found alive. She was on the side of the road in the town of Belev, 30 kilometers from Kozelsk.