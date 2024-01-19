You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Salah, Núñez and DÃaz, Liverpool players.
FE/EPA/Peter Powell and Liverpool Instagram
Salah, Núñez and Díaz, Liverpool players.
The player was injured in a match with the Egyptian national team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The star of the Egyptian national team and Liverpool Mohamed Salahinjured on Thursday, will miss his team's next two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) being held in Ivory Coast, the Egyptian Federation reported on Friday.
Salah damaged the hamstring of his left leg during the clash against Ghana (2-2) and will therefore be out for his team's last game in group B, against Cape Verde.
He would also miss an eventual round of 16 match, if the 'Pharaohs' qualify for that round.
The African Cup It is one of the pending issues for Salah, who lost two finals with Egypt, in 2017 against Cameroon and in 2022 against Senegal.
His injury against Ghana on Thursday occurred before half-time. After two days, Egypt has 2 points in its group and will play for the round of 16 on Monday against Cape Verde, leader with 6 points and already qualified for the next round.
“The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, captain of the Egyptian team, underwent showed that he was suffering from a strain in his posterior muscle,” the official statement said.
Salah's loss has worried the Liverpool, that awaits him to face the season. His injury puts the Colombian attacker on alert Luis Diazwhich will surely have greater prominence while the Egyptian is absent.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
With AFP
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mohamed #Salah39s #medical #report #revealed #Luis #Díaz #Klopp #attentive
Leave a Reply