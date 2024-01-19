The star of the Egyptian national team and Liverpool Mohamed Salahinjured on Thursday, will miss his team's next two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) being held in Ivory Coast, the Egyptian Federation reported on Friday.

Salah damaged the hamstring of his left leg during the clash against Ghana (2-2) and will therefore be out for his team's last game in group B, against Cape Verde.

He would also miss an eventual round of 16 match, if the 'Pharaohs' qualify for that round.

Guajiro Luis Díaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.

The African Cup It is one of the pending issues for Salah, who lost two finals with Egypt, in 2017 against Cameroon and in 2022 against Senegal.

His injury against Ghana on Thursday occurred before half-time. After two days, Egypt has 2 points in its group and will play for the round of 16 on Monday against Cape Verde, leader with 6 points and already qualified for the next round.

“The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, captain of the Egyptian team, underwent showed that he was suffering from a strain in his posterior muscle,” the official statement said.

Salah's loss has worried the Liverpool, that awaits him to face the season. His injury puts the Colombian attacker on alert Luis Diazwhich will surely have greater prominence while the Egyptian is absent.

