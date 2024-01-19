Company detected access by a Russian intelligence group last week; attack did not cause material effects

Microsoft communicated this Friday (19 January 2024) that a Russian intelligence group carried out cyber attacks against one of the company's main executives. According to a corporation spokesperson, the attack did not cause any damage to services or customers.

Microsoft's information about the attack was released after new requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Now, the country's federal agency requires companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents.

The group responsible for the attack, Nobelium, is the same one that attacked the North American technology company SolarWinds, in 2020. The same team of hackers has also tried to invade the United States Department of Defense.

In 2023, Microsoft stated that hackers broke into the email of about 25 organizations, including the United States government, and targeted consumer accounts.

At the time, the group gained access to the company's customer emails and operated for more than 1 month, when Microsoft began the investigation.