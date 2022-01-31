His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that Zayed II Military College is one of the most important and oldest military educational edifices in the United Arab Emirates, as it accompanied the establishment of the state from the beginning.

His Highness added – in a speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the golden jubilee of Zayed II Military College – that over the past years, Zayed II Military College, along with other military colleges, institutes and schools in the country, played an important and essential role in providing our armed forces with trained and qualified military and administrative cadres in various disciplines .

Below is the text of the speech.

“Zayed II Military College is one of the most important and oldest military educational edifices in the United Arab Emirates, as it accompanied the establishment of the state from the beginning, and embodied the vision of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – on the importance of building modern armed forces capable of protecting The state and the maintenance of its gains and its unitary experience, by providing it with all the means of strength and ability, foremost of which are modern military knowledge and sciences, and the combination in its composition of advanced weapons, advanced training and the distinguished scientific background of its members. Therefore, it was not surprising that the decision to establish this college was issued only about two months after the announcement The establishment of the Emirates.

Over the past years, Zayed II Military College, along with other military colleges, institutes and schools in the country, has played an important and essential role in providing our armed forces with trained and qualified military and administrative cadres in various disciplines, and graduating generations of armed soldiers with the knowledge, values ​​and authentic morals of the Emirati military, thanks to The great support it received, and still is, from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him”, and the great developments it witnessed at the level of curricula, methods of education and training, and others, which made it one of the most important institutions Military education, most notably in the UAE and the region.

And within the framework of the state’s vision and future strategy regarding the continuous development of the armed forces in all its branches, supporting the Zayed II Military College and other similar institutions is a major priority, given its great importance in light of the developments and transformations witnessed by the military field in the world at all levels, and what it requires This is from careful study and vigorous follow-up so that our armed forces remain constantly informed and have accurate knowledge of all developments in this field and are able to absorb them and benefit positively from them.

On the occasion of the fifty-year anniversary of the establishment of the college, I congratulate those in charge of it and wish them continued success in serving the UAE and its armed forces.

I also congratulate the graduates of Candidates Round No. 46 whose graduation coincides with this precious national occasion, and I invite them to exert more effort, sincere work and continuous development of their abilities, wishing them a bright future in one of the most important fields of giving and giving for the sake of the nation and its prevention.

Every year, the UAE, its people and its armed forces are fine, peace and pride.



