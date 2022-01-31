Horoscope of the week: astrological predictions of the week of all zodiac signs

The weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from January 31 to February 6 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JANUARY 31 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2022

Aries horoscope of the week : The New Moon in Aquarius on Monday / Tuesday brings a new social cycle over the next two weeks. Now is the time to connect with longtime friends and share your ideas and aspirations during group activities. Meeting new people who are in tune with you will broaden your social circle, although Saturn may raise doubts about your ability to connect. Simply sharing your true self, Aries, will surround you with people who value your friendship. Later, communications will certainly flow more easily after Mercury returns direct on Thursday. This weekend, your expressiveness can draw an admirer, even if the connection may seem more serious than usual.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JANUARY 31 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2022

Taurus horoscope of the week : The New Moon in Aquarius on Monday / Tuesday will turn your attention to your long-term aspirations over the next two weeks. Additionally, a fusion with Saturn can motivate you to clarify the next step on your path, but don’t let doubts stand in the way of the pursuit of your dreams. Then comes Mercury spinning directly on Thursday, which will make you think about your ideals and broaden your vision of what your life can be. This weekend, you may need some quiet time on Saturdays, but your charm will be irresistible from Sunday afternoon to evening!

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JANUARY 31 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2022