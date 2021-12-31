Abu Dhabi, Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated him on the new year, wishing his Highness that security, safety, stability and prosperity prevail in the whole world, and that it be a year of goodness and blessing for humanity.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “With the passing of a year full of goodness and achievements for the UAE, we welcome the new year 2022 with optimism, confidence, preparation and preparation for the best.. Happy New Year.. Every year and your families are fine.. Every year Our homelands and your homelands are in goodness, security, safety, stability and prosperity…a year of goodness and blessing for humanity, God willing.

In the same context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his wishes that 2022 would be a year of good and peace for our country and the world. He also expressed his optimism for the future and to continue working with passion in order to achieve more achievements for the country.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “We welcome a new year with optimism for the future and continue to work with passion to achieve more achievements for our country. Our wishes will be a year of good and peace for our country and the world.”