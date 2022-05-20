Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received two phone calls from Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Albania, and Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, who offered His Highness sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

The Prime Ministers of Albania and Sri Lanka also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, and expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation and coordination between their countries and the UAE during the coming period.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for their good feelings towards him and the UAE and its people in this painful affliction, wishing them good health and wellness and their friendly countries and peoples continued stability and development.



