Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Greece, discussed paths of cooperation and joint work between the two countries in various aspects within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings them together, in addition to all issues and developments Regional and international concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, welcomed the Greek Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation, expressing his confidence that the visit would be a new addition to the effective and fruitful cooperation and joint work between the two friendly countries in various fields, building on the strategic partnership that bring them together. His Highness and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis reviewed the various aspects of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Greece and the promising opportunities for their development, especially in the vital economic, investment, development, environment and energy fields, in addition to renewable energy and food security, which is a major supporter of national economies and an engine for sustainable development in both countries.

His Highness and the Greek Prime Minister exchanged views on all events and developments on the regional and international arenas of common interest, foremost of which is the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions on various humanitarian and economic aspects. To find peaceful settlements to the conflicts and crises in the region and the world, and to advance diplomatic endeavors that contribute to achieving peoples’ aspirations for peace, prosperity and development, and enhance regional and global security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece, which began in 1976, are strong, developed and multi-faceted, noting that the strategic partnership announced by the two countries during the year 2020 has achieved a qualitative leap in these relations, and that the UAE is keen Great to push this partnership forward in various fields.

His Highness added that the leap achieved by the trade exchange between the two countries during 2021 reflects the great development achieved by the strategic partnership, which increased by 67% compared to 2020, and represents a base for launching towards more effective and sustainable economic partnerships, especially in the fields of renewable energy, technology and health. food security and others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE is following the Ukrainian crisis with great concern because of its dangerous repercussions on security, stability, and the economic and humanitarian situation in the world.. The country’s position on the crisis from the beginning is consistent with its consistent orientations in calling for peace and giving priority to diplomatic solutions to crises Paying attention to the human dimension in conflict areas; Therefore, the UAE will continue to provide humanitarian aid and relief to the affected civilians.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s constant readiness to make any effort in cooperation with its friends in the world, led by friendly Greece, to push towards easing tension in the crisis and reducing its negative effects at various levels.

His Highness said that in light of the effects of the Ukraine crisis on the energy market, the UAE, as it has always emphasized, is keen on energy security and the stability and balance of the global energy market, in the interest of all. His Highness added that despite the tensions experienced by the Middle East and the Mediterranean, at the same time it possesses opportunities for peace and cooperation, and the UAE is working in all its moves to create the environment and conditions in the region to promote regional peace… and to create positive partnerships that achieve stability and serve the interests of all without An exception, and without a doubt, the UAE and Greece share a common tendency to work for peace and stability in the region.

At the conclusion of the talks, His Highness expressed his aspiration for further development, growth and prosperity in the relations between the UAE and Greece in various fields during the coming period.

For his part, the Greek Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation for the generous hospitality and warm reception he and the accompanying delegation enjoyed. He congratulated His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity. His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed his country’s pride in the distinguished friendship relations it has with the UAE and the significant qualitative leap their strategic partnership has achieved in the levels of cooperation in various fields, noting that this visit is the sixth of his tenure as prime minister in his country.

He said that Greece is keen to strengthen its cooperation with the UAE within the framework of their strategic partnership and expand its horizons for the good and prosperity of their two friendly peoples. He pointed out that this relationship is witnessing a push forward, and is based mainly on common goals and a common view of various issues of common concern.

The Greek Prime Minister spoke about the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis, especially in the field of energy, pointing to joint cooperation to strengthen the pillars of security, stability and peace in the region and the world. His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote a word in the visitors’ book, in which he expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, wishing it further progress and development.

the audience

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Trade. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Dr. Khalil Al-Faladi, Adviser to His Highness the Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Suleiman Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Greece, and His Excellency Samira Al Rumaithi Amin General of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Holding, and Mohamed Jamil Al Ramahi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the guest, which includes H.E. Spidon Adonis Gorgadis, Minister of Development and Investment, H.E. Konstantinos Skrekas, Minister of Environment and Energy, H.E. Panagiotis Theodorikakos, Minister of Citizen Protection, Asimina Gaga, Alternate Minister of Health, Dionysios Zois, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE, and Dr. Athanasios Ntokos, National Security Adviser , along with a number of senior officials in Greece.