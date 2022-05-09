After a lengthy manhunt, fugitive inmate Casey White and his guard Vicki White were arrested Monday in Indiana. The two have been searched for for almost two weeks.

“This is the end of a very long, stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way we knew it would. They are in custody,” Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

Police received a tip on Sunday that their vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup, had been found at a car wash. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembled Casey White, after which the police were called.

During the arrest, the guard was said to have been seriously injured after inflicting gunshot wounds on herself. She is in hospital with serious injuries, Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Escape

Vicki White (56) arrived at the cell of murder suspect Casey White (38) a week and a half ago to take him to court. It turned out that Casey had no appointment in court at all. The prisoner’s escape was not noticed until hours later. See also EU wants to classify gas and nuclear energy as "green": Habeck attacks plans

After the escape, police launched a manhunt that was followed by American (and international) media. A $10,000 reward was offered for the golden tip that would lead to the prisoner’s whereabouts, and Vicki’s $5,000.

It is not yet clear why the guard ran off with the criminal. The woman was close to retirement. The two had prepared the escape well. Conversations with fellow inmates even show that the two had a special bond.

Police previously released images showing prison guard Vicki White helping murder suspect Casey White to escape. © Videostill

