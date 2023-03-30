His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree to reconfigure the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince.

The decree stipulates the membership of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office / Strategic Affairs Council, His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority / Strategic Affairs Council, His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Finance Department / Strategic Affairs Council, and His Excellency Dr. Mughair Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy, His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, His Excellency Sarah Awad Muslim, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge, and His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa Al Hammadi Head of the Municipalities and Transport Department, His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Head of the Economic Development Department, His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Head of the Health Department, and His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al-Kitab, Head of the Government Support Department.