The Milan coach: “We’re trying to write our history, playing in the quarterfinals is something exciting”

“Napoli is very strong, but we will fight for it”. Stefano Pioli throws down the gauntlet to his next rivals, in the league and in the Champions League, and does so on the sidelines of the “Children’s Friend” award, received by the Rossoneri coach.

“Now there’s the challenge in Serie A and it’s very important for us – the coach said again – Napoli have great players and are having a fantastic season. The Champions League is something else, they are all equipped and this will give us lots of incentives to do well. We particularly feel this competition for the tradition that Milan has. We are trying to write our own history, playing the quarterfinals is something exciting. However, to ensure that it is a positive year we have to play in the Champions League again next year and this passes through the championship. I would have preferred not to meet an Italian”. See also Only one point for Genoa in Venice. Blessin: "Our fans have goosebumps"

SURPRISE — The Azzurri’s feat surprised even Pioli himself: “In the summer when they lost important players and took on strong but little-known ones, it was really difficult to predict a similar path. He has shown strength and continuity, the hallmarks of a great team. But no one is unbeatable.” Speaking of Milan, however, the coach took stock of the team’s progress, between last year’s Scudetto and the current season. “It’s difficult for everyone to win back, I don’t think there are many teams in Europe capable of two titles in a row. We are a very young but successful group, also thanks to the club’s project which has allowed us to do it in a sustainable way. We are not yet competitive in Europe, but this vintage will give us many indications on our state of growth” he explained.

ITALY — To conclude, a thought on the national team, still to be fully tested in this new cycle and with one exclusion from the World Cup to redeem. “This is not only the discourse of this, it is also about movement. We won the European Championships, it can happen. For our football it is a pity and there is potential to do better” concluded Pioli. See also Fiorentina jams, Empoli resist in 10: Tuscan derby without goals

March 29, 2023 (change March 29, 2023 | 21:08)

