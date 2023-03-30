The PSOE renounces that Mariano Rajoy go to Congress to appear in the new commission on the ‘Kitchen’ operation, the alleged espionage in the Ministry of the Interior during the last Executive of the Popular Party. He does so against the criteria of several of his main parliamentary partners, with whom the Socialists have not finally reached an agreement.

The list prepared by the PSOE does include two former ministers of the Rajoy era -Jorge Fernández Díaz and María Dolores de Cospedal- and a dozen police officers and commanders. United We Can, for its part, has included the former Galician president on its list. In addition, the purples intend to call their former leader, Pablo Iglesias, and the journalists who are the protagonists of some false news about the formation to the commission.

He also requests that the former number two of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal and the current president of the National Court, José Ramón Navarro, appear at parliamentary headquarters. The purples clarify that it is necessary to call the latter after having revealed that he exchanged messages with the former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez, accused in the Kitchen case – and for whom the Prosecutor’s Office requests 15 years in prison.

UP has formalized its own list of potential appearing parties, given that the PSOE has refused to accept the proposals of the confederal group. However, they trust that there can be some kind of agreement with their coalition partner within the commission, which meets this Thursday. The final list of those appearing will be approved this Thursday at the second meeting of the commission, chaired by the PedeCat deputy, Ferrán Bel.

This is the third commission of investigation whose purpose is to inquire about the “actions of the Ministry of the Interior during the Government of the PP.” Mariano Rajoy was forced to appear at the one held in December 2021.