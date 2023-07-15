At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the President of the UAE welcomed Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE to continue working to advance the march of bilateral relations forward for the benefit and development of the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Narendra Modi reviewed the paths of development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic, investment, development and renewable energy fields, as well as health, food security, education, advanced technology and other aspects that serve the goals and visions of the two countries to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, the President of the UAE and the Prime Minister of India exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, affirming their support for any initiatives and endeavors aimed at strengthening the causes of peace, stability and prosperity, and settling disputes by peaceful means in the region and the world, and indicated their mutual keenness to continue Communication and consultation on common issues and concerns.

In this context, the two sides also affirmed that the UAE and India are major supporters of regional and international multilateral action, and believe in its important role in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the world and facing common challenges, based on their approach calling for coexistence, cooperation and work to build sustainable partnerships that contribute to creating A better life for the people of the world.

The meeting touched on the COP28 Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year. In this regard, the President of the UAE said that India is one of the influential forces in international issues and an important partner in addressing them. Therefore, we look forward to its active participation in COP28, and there is constructive cooperation between the two countries in the field of climate action.

During the meeting, the two sides also welcomed the agreement of the two countries on trade exchange in the two local currencies, the dirham/rupee, which represents a strong boost to the trade movement between the two countries and embodies the common will to achieve qualitative leaps in the course of their bilateral relations, especially in areas that serve development.

The President of the UAE expressed his thanks to the Republic of India for its support of the cooperation relations between the UAE and the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization” and the “BRICS” group, and he also thanked Narendra Modi for inviting the UAE to participate as a guest of honor in the work of the G20 Group under India’s presidency for the year 2023, expressing He expressed his confidence that India’s active leadership of the group during the current year will have an important impact in producing results that are in the interest of the whole world.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said that the relations between the UAE and India are historical and distinguished, in addition to the fact that they have had a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2017, in addition to a comprehensive economic partnership since 2022, and they have a mutual desire to continue strengthening and developing it for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

He also pointed out that “one year after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in May 2022, we see the positive results of this agreement, as non-oil trade has increased to more than $50 billion, and this indicates that they are on the promising path of achieving their common goal, by raising non-oil trade.” oil reserves between the two countries to $100 billion annually by 2030.

For his part, Modi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the UAE for the warm reception, appreciating Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s continuous support for the relations of the two countries and his efforts in the qualitative leap achieved by joint cooperation between them, while affirming his keenness to continue working with His Highness to advance Emirati-Indian relations at various levels, especially development that serves the development goals of the two friendly countries.

In a speech recorded by Modi in the VIP visitor’s record, he expressed his aspiration that the relations of the two countries will witness further development and prosperity during the next stage, in light of the mutual keenness to push them forward and the available capabilities for their development.