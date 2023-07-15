The administrator of the “Kremlin laundress” is suspected of extorting 40 million rubles

Mikhail Polyakov, the administrator of the Kremlin Laundress Telegram channel, is suspected of extorting 40 million rubles from the Lanit IT company. Details of the accusation RIA News reported in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow.

The investigation suggests that from 2020 to 2023, Polyakov received 40 million rubles from Lanit for refusing negative publications that could harm its interests. The interlocutor of the agency added that at the time of the arrest, Polyakov served as deputy director for security of the ANO Directorate of the World Youth Festival.

The suspect was arrested until September 13. A criminal case has been initiated under the article on extortion on an especially large scale, the maximum punishment for which is 15 years in prison.

Former FSB Colonel Polyakov was detained on July 14 on suspicion of extorting politicians and businessmen. He administered the Telegram channels “Kremlin laundress”, “Siloviki” and Brief.