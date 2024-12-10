He Seville will be played in Almeria In their first official match of 2025, they went to the round of 16 of the Cup against a clear candidate for promotion to First Division such as Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia’s team, ‘Rubi’. The Catalan coach has evaluated the confrontation against Sevilla FC in the media of the Indálico club: «We are very excited to have a rival of the entity and the strength and history that Sevilla has. We set ourselves the very clear objective of passing the first two rounds, which have been very hard and difficult because the rivals obviously wanted to eliminate us to have this prize of facing a First Division and in the end with Three Kings Day approaching it is a gift that we offer to the fans of bringing a great rival like Sevilla. Unlike a few years ago, when that tie could not be enjoyed due to the Covid issue, this time there will be a great atmosphere and it is a nice way to start the year,” said the Almería coach.

«Now obviously everyone always wants to advance to the next round, but as you get closer to the end it makes you even more excited or more motivated to be able to narrow down the tournament options. It’s going to be a one-on-one match. I am sure that they will also respect us as a team and they know that it will not be an easy game for them,” added the Vilassar de Mar coach.

About the Almería’s possibilitiesRubi believes that «in football everything is feasible. And furthermore, if it has been difficult for us to eliminate a Second RFEF, it has been difficult for us to eliminate a First RFEF, there are teams that have not been eliminated from the First Division, they have lost with Second RFEF, because a Second can beat a First Division today . You play with the local advantage and also, in this match itself, it is true that it has no influence in terms of league preparation, to the extent that it does not catch you in the middle of two matches and all this. With our options, we are going to try to fight it,” he assured.

Rubi also referred to his recent past at Real Betis, Sevilla’s eternal rival. In this sense, he admits that he would not mind giving some joy to his former fans in the process: «When you have spent a season with such an important rival, in a team as important as Betis, Obviously one is always going to remain a Betic, that’s what it is, It is my journey, I have marked my career like this and I feel very proud of having been there for a year and how well they treated me. It’s not that I have the feeling of rivalry like a pure-bred Betic might have, but Yes, it is true that we would also make other fans happy.”Rubi said.