Real Madrid has made official this Monday the renewal of the Croatian midfielder Luka Modricwho is extending his contract for one more season and will play for Real Madrid until he is 38 years old, with the option of retiring at a club of which he is a legend after winning 23 titles.

Modric is still at Real Madrid

Modric, who signed for Real Madrid in 2012, has rejected an offer for a higher amount, from Saudi Arabia, and has given priority to fulfilling the “dream” of retiring dressed as a Real Madrid player.

“Home, sweet home”, Modric wrote on his social networks after the renewal agreement became official, in a year in which whenever he was asked about his situation, he confessed that it was “a dream” to finish his career at Real Madrid.

He will be the second captain, the first when Nacho Fernández is not on the pitch. Modric will begin his twelfth season at Real Madrid, the one with the most competition in a midfield reinforced with the arrival of Englishman Jude Bellingham and the renewals of Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballosplus the presence of Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid supports Modric

“Real Madrid CF and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2024”announced the club in a statement in which it highlights the 23 titles won by the Croatian footballer in eleven seasons in which he played 488 games.

Five ‘Champions’, three Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, two Copas del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups give shape to the success story of the player with the third most titles in the history of Real Madrid, with the aim of Modric to surpass the 25 of Karim Benzema and Marcelo.

In addition, Real Madrid highlighted Luka’s achievements during his career since he joined the club from English Tottenham, in exchange for 30 million euros. “During his career as a Real Madrid player, he has won the highest individual awards, such as the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the 2018 FIFA Best Player Award, the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year Award, the 2017/18 FIFA Ballon d’Or, Club World Cup 2017, and this season he has been part of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI for the sixth time in his career. In addition, he was the Golden Ball in the World Cup in Russia and the Bronze Ball in the World Cup in Qatar”, he highlighted.

With the extension of Modric, for one year as is customary in the Madrid team when the footballer is over 30 years of age, Real Madrid closes the renewal chapter after extending the relationship with Nacho, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos. The only player who did not accept the proposal that was presented to him was Marco Asensio, who will announce his agreement with PSG in the next few hours.

