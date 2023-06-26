Organ gave 30 days for the city of Itaperuna to change the street named after the Italian dictator

The MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office) filed a public civil action against the municipality of Itaperuna and the city council to change the name of Rua Benito Mussolini, in the Matadouro neighborhood. Here’s the full (2 MB).

The agency gave a period of 30 days for the change to be made, considering that the “hateful homage offends democratic and republican principles and the dignity of the human person”.

The purpose of the action is to protect the honor and dignity of minorities and to veto public tributes to Nazi, fascist or extremist figures.

“Benito Mussolini was notoriously fascist, having persecuted several Jews and other minorities, with genocide, torture and various atrocities, in addition to taking into account that the fascist ideology attacks the existence of Jewish peoples and other minorities”says the action.

Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini was leader of the National Fascist Party, a political movement associated with the exacerbation of Italian nationality. He ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943. With the country’s failed performance in World War II, he was removed from power by the Fascist Party council.

After being again placed in power as a “puppet” of Nazi Germany, he was captured and killed in April 1945 by members of the Italian Resistance, the anti-fascist movement in the country.