The American company Moderna donated 2.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Mexico on Saturday, after the country passed the mark of 300,000 deaths confirmed by tests this week. But with so little testing done, a government review of death certificates puts an actual figure at nearly 460,000.

Mexican officials welcomed the shipment’s arrival at Toluca airport, west of Mexico City, and said the vaccines will be used to vaccinate teachers. Teachers in Mexico came in second, after only health workers were vaccinated in the spring.

In April and May, more than 2.7 million teachers received the initial vaccines. However, most of them received the single-dose Chinese vaccine CanSino, whose effectiveness seems to diminish over time.

In the UK, UK government advisers have recommended not giving a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80, as data shows that a third shot offers lasting protection against Covid-19. hospitalization.

For people over 65, protection from hospitalization remains at around 90% three months after the third dose, according to data compiled by the UK Health Safety Agency.

As a result, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization on Friday informed the government that there was no need to offer a fourth dose, or second booster, to vulnerable people at this time. Instead, the government should focus on giving a third dose to as many people as possible to increase protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The number of people hospitalized in the UK with Covid-19 rose to 18,454 on Thursday, more than double the number two weeks earlier. The increase in staff absences at UK hospitals has already prompted the military to provide support for beleaguered doctors and nurses.

