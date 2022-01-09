by Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – At least seven people died and dozens were injured after rocks broke loose from a canyon in Furnas Lake in Capitólio (MG) on Saturday and hit speedboats that were at the scene, according to information from the Fire Department State.

The number of missing has dropped to three, said corporation spokesman Lieutenant Pedro Aihara. Initially there were 20 missing information.

“The number of missing persons was substantially reduced because most of the victims… were out of contact, as they moved by their own means to hospital units in the region,” said Aihara in an audio sent to the press.

“We created an integrated task force that managed to make contact with these people, rescued by the vessels themselves.”

Search and rescue work by the Fire Department was planned and continues to be carried out, said the spokesman, with the suspension of diving activities overnight for safety reasons.

The incident would have occurred after a “water head” hit the canyon region, with rolling stones and rocky structures, which hit at least four vessels, two of which suffered a direct impact, the spokesman said earlier.

Also earlier, Aihara had reported that more than 30 victims had been taken to hospitals in the region and 27 of them had already been treated and released. The fatal victims, according to firefighters, were found dead at the scene.

In a statement, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate the causes and circumstances of the event. He also said that he became aware of the accident late this Saturday morning.

“DelFurnas immediately moved Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to the site, members of Operation Summer now in progress, in order to provide the necessary support to the crews involved in the accident, transporting the injured to the Santa Casa de Capitólio, and in helping other bodies acting on the spot”, said the Navy.

(By Marta Nogueira; additional reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasília)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?