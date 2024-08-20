The creator of the now-defunct Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 mod, H2M, has opened up about what happened when Activision slapped the mod with a cease and desist, admitting, “the past couple of days have not gone to plan.”

Although the mod – which upgraded Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode – was announced over a year ago, the cease and desist arrived the day before the mod was scheduled to be released last week, forcing the project to “shut down” […] “immediately and permanently”.

What happened and what’s next…?Watch on YouTube

Shortly thereafter, unhappy Modern Warfare 2 fans jumped onto the Steam page to express their dismay.

In the brief video embedded above, Watchful Wolf talked about the fallout following the decision to cancel the mod, as well as “share the reasoning” they believe Activision had for blocking it.

“Essentially, because of the popularity H2M was gaining – and how close it is to Black Ops 6 releasing and kinda the marketing and the beta and stuff for that – they didn’t want H2M interfering with possible sales of Black Ops 6,” Watchful Wolf said, stressing that this was just how they interpreted the cease and desist letter rather than the formal legal position of Activision.

“So, with that said, for people who suggested ‘you should have just made it on BO3’ or something like that because they allow mod support… well, I don’t think any project, no matter where it was, [would have been permitted] if it garnered such popularity so close to a new game releasing.

“They would have shut it down anyways, I think.”

Watchful Wolf says they have now “quit modding Call of Duty”, but “would be down” to make zombie maps or little mods here and there on BO3.

Wolf also quietly slipped in confirmation that the mod team was now “going to make our own game”, too.

Activision is set to roll out over the course of several updates ahead of Black Ops 6’s October launch, promising to introduce a streamlined interface, direct access to games, more control over downloads, and expanded texture streaming technology to reduce file sizes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and certain tiers of Game Pass on 25th October.