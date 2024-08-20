JBarranquilla Union This Tuesday, life is at stake in the Libertadores Cup at home, the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, which will be dyed red and white for the return match of the round of 16 of the Conmebol tournament.

The Tiburón team receives the Colo Colo from Chile in a high-tension clash, after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg played in southern Spain. Junior He must grow up at home if he wants to stay in the race.

AME9562. SANTIAGO (CHILE), 08/10/2024.- Marcelo Díaz (l) of Universidad de Chile with Arturo Vidal of Colo Colo of Colo Colo, during a match for the Chilean National Championship, this Saturday at the National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE Share

Arturo Vidal, spicy

Colo Colo arrived in Barranquilla late on Monday night, and did so with sky-high confidence, as they have the qualifying round in their favor and do not have the pressure of winning as Junior does.

The Cacique was received at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel by a hundred Chilean fans who gathered at the entrance to wave a flag and encourage the team’s players, some of them shared moments with the fans, among them Arturo Vidal.

‘King’ Arturo has always been known for warming up the matches, and this was no exception. The experienced Chilean approached the fans, while he was broadcasting a live broadcast on his social networks, and left a phrase that stung the Junior fans.

“We are going to massacre them”said the Australian footballer, who trusts in his teammates to get ahead of the Tiburón team that was formed to go further in the Copa Libertadores de América.

Amidst the excitement of the fans and the words of Arturo Vidal, Mauricio Isla, Another historic player of the Chilean team, was emphatic in saying that they will qualify for the quarterfinals of the Conmebol tournament.

“Tomorrow (today) we’ll score, tomorrow we’ll score,” the right-back said repeatedly. “Tomorrow (today) we are going to make history,” Isla declared the cell phone cameras that were recording him.

Junior vs. Colo Colo Photo:Guillermo Gonzalez. Kronos Agency and Rodrigo Arangua. AFP Share

The duel between Junior de Barranquilla and Colo Colo of Chile for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores is played today from 7:30 pm, broadcast on ESPN and Disney+.

