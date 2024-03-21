A totally groundbreaking bet. That is what the design of the catafalque for the next Burial of the Sardine has entailed. This year, the Sardinera Group has changed the Falla aesthetic that had become almost the norm, for a composition that draws on approaches more typical of modern art.

In fact, the commission was carried out this year by the Cehegino plastic artist, Nicolás de Maya, who already took charge of the poster for the 170th anniversary of the burial. “Even though I had a series of crazy commitments in Toledo, Madrid and Mexico and I had barely two months to complete it, I couldn't say no,” said the artist, who claims to have “studied the history of catafalques so as not to fall into clichés.

On this occasion the sardine will not look for the sky, within the race that had been undertaken to make it higher each year, but the Sardine will rest horizontally, being wider – 12 meters – than it is tall, at 8 meters.

On the other hand, its design, somewhat similar to that used in basketry, will allow you to see a Sardine burning in its entirety, “from the inside out.” “This festival, and the human being itself, has always revolved around fire and that is what I wanted to capture,” De Maya pointed out.

The artist also highlighted that it was decided to make the Sardine with wood color, leaving the colors for the structure of the base and for 23 sardine groups, which are the ones that color and sustain the festival. “This catafalque responds to artisan tradition, especially through its natural materials,” the author added.

“We have decided to open a different line in the Group that looks at the great Murcian artists, in search of a strong commitment to praise the festival and the symbols,” said the president of the Sardineros, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, to explain the decision. However, not all those attending the event, where numerous representatives of the groups and sponsors were present, were convinced of the proposal. This is what modern art has, which leaves no one indifferent.