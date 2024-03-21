He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for Thursday, March 21.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

Aries

Aries people They will have the intention to be in the spotlight and shine. Although the context may get in the way of that decision, this sign must show all its virtues to achieve it.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have to make a decision that may affect their family. In this context, within their leadership role, this sign must make it clear that their affection and protection for them will always be present.

Gemini

Gemini people You may have some emotional difficulty caused by a past issue. Since this will cause significant discomfort, this sign will need to tell those problems to someone close and talk about their feelings.

Cancer

Cancer people They may receive proposals that involve a significant expense. Before rejecting them instantly, this sign should think of this as a good opportunity to adjust their budget or reactivate a source of income.

Leo

Leo people They will have to make crucial decisions that will test their leadership abilities. Given the current context, perhaps it is best to find new ways to lead.

The prodigy child's horoscopes for today. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Virgo

Virgo people They see things from a renewed perspective. The position of the stars invites this sign to continue on that path and leave everything that pulls it back and does not work for it.

Pound

Libra people They go through a hectic phase, in which all kinds of secrets can be discovered. In that context, the best thing will be to see beyond appearances and see what is hidden behind the visible.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They are in a position of authority and command a lot of respect. However, to maintain that leadership position, it is a good idea to listen to other visions and gain knowledge.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will have to apply their beliefs and convictions more firmly in everyday life. These have to be a guide for action and must be put into practice in all possible areas.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They should be more spontaneous in the area of ​​love and especially intimacy. By giving themselves the chance to let go and experience new things, this sign will benefit significantly.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They may be shocked by the memory of past relationships and emotional upheavals. In this context, it is important to take the lessons that those experiences left and apply them in the present.

Pisces

Pisces people They should prioritize their well-being during this day. This sign should pay attention to what their body is asking for and consider implementing new exercise routines.