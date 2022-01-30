After the Saturday dedicated to group A, an intense Sunday for groups B and C. The program will end with the postponement of the Juve Stabia-Foggia Monday evening (at 21), then from Tuesday back on the field for the three days of the midweek round. .

Group B

–

Shoulder to shoulder to the sound of victories, in view of the highly anticipated direct clash in the derby on Tuesday evening at the Città del Tricolore. Reggiana and Modena continue to share the lead and maintain a nine-point lead over third place. Sixth success in a row for Aimo Diana’s team, 1-0 over Siena thanks to Zamparo’s penalty in the half hour: the unbeaten streak extended to 22 games, while for the Tuscans comes the first knockout of the Padalino management. From one record to another: Modena wins the fourteenth consecutive match – 700 benches among the professionals for Attilio Tesser – and does so in the complicated away match in Chiavari (0-2), overcoming Entella with the signatures in the second half of Minesso from the spot and Pergreffi. Cesena remains on the third step of the podium, which enforce the law of Manuzzi (23 points in the last nine at home): 3-0 at Olbia with a brace from Pierini and trio of Caturano, with the debut as a starter of the last Pittarello arrived in place of the bruised Bortolussi. Pescara’s positive streak extends: 1-3 on the field of a Viterbese knocked out already before the interval by the trio of Ferrari, D’Ursi and Rauti, but Auteri did not like a second half in which he saw aside of his “little desire to run”. Spectacular 2-2 in Lucchese-Ancona Matelica: double by Faggioli, with the first goal disputed because according to the hosts, the ball would not have completely crossed the line. Pistoiese falls at home, having not won for nine days: the goal of the former Gucci (0-1) rewards Vis Pesaro and makes Alessandrini’s debut on the orange bench bitter. In full recovery, the Imolese beat Teramo (1-0, Luca Lombardi scored, ten from Abruzzo for the red in Forgione) and savored a victory that was missing since 23 October. Montevarchi, returning to their renovated stadium, makes 0-0 with Pontedera. Same result also in Gubbio-Grosseto and in Fermana-Carrarese: Totò Di Natale’s team hasn’t conceded a goal for 484 ‘.