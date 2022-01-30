0 COMMENTS
01/30/2022 3:17 pm
As we were promised last week, the first trailer for the series of Halo just premiered today during halftime of the championship game of the AFC. This new preview gives us a much more extensive look at the project and everything seems to indicate that fans are not going to be disappointed.
Find the Halo, win the war. March 24 @ParamountPlus #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/u930ruxTBu
— Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 30, 2022
the series of Halo arrives at Paramount+ on March 24 of this year.
Via: Paramount+
