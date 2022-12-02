Picture: Manufacturer

model athlete

Bright heads can be recognized by the fact that they have 1500 lumens in front of their foreheads. This luminosity is offered by the new Nao RL, which Petzl offers to nocturnal outdoor people for 150 euros. A moderate weight of 145 grams and an adjustable headband make it comfortable to wear, for example when running in the dark. There are three levels of white light – amount of light 250, 550 or 1500 lm, beam range 70, 100 or 200 metres, burn time 10, 5 or two hours – as well as a red permanent or flashing light on the back of the lamp, where the rechargeable lithium-ion -Battery with 3200 mAh sits. Reactive Lightning is what Petzl calls a special feature of the lamp, which uses a sensor to automatically adjust the luminosity to the brightness of the environment. (ll.)