The group La MODA (The Wonderful Orchestra of Alcohol) has announced the departure of one of its members, Jacobo Naya (Jaco), who assures no longer feeling “the passion necessary to continue” in the musical project, which is why he considers that “the most fair and honest thing” for his colleagues is to leave.

The Burgos group has announced Jaco’s departure through a statement published on their social networks in which they also share the musician’s words. Furthermore, this decision comes a few weeks after La MODA announced that, After more than a year of musical hiatus, in 2025 they will resume activitywith a new album and new concerts.

A break that has allowed the band, with thirteen years of history, “being able to stop, reflect and become aware” of what they have experienced, while recognizing that what they have “experienced has been like making a dream come true,” although it has also involved “a lot of sacrifice, effort and total dedication.”

The Burgos band has admitted that it has been very difficult to manage Jaco’s decision, but “they understand it and support him completely”, while stating that they are “super proud of everything they have achieved“, and despite the pain they know that the memories and experiences lived together remain.

“I only understand one way of living and doing things; giving my all and getting 200% involved in them. It has been very difficult to assimilate that I no longer feel all the passion necessary to continue within a band with which I have fulfilled dreams that I could not have even imagined, at the hands of my colleagues, whom I love and admire, and who deserve honesty always and more at a time like this. The most fair and honorable thing for them and their music is that it is not part of the next steps of La MODA., although I will undoubtedly experience each of them closely with pride and love”, is Jaco’s reflection on his final departure from the group.

The musician has taken advantage of the statement to thank his colleagues for their love in this process and their support for his fans during these 13 years on stage. “You have been in the van with us, in the Burgos houses that have welcomed me, among the public at concerts, listening to our songs, in the studios we have recorded and on the stages we have played. I have been very happy learning and growing with each of you“.

“We are super proud of everything we have achieved together. We are very sad to face this moment, but at the same time we are very happy to be able to understand and support each other also in these circumstances. We are going to miss that golden hair flying in the wind, that smile, those blue eyes, those hugs.…although you will always be among us,” added the rest of the band in their farewell message.