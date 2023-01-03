It’s not a secret that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They do not have the best visual section of the moment. In this way, a fan took on the task of doing something that many were already waiting for, and created a mod that brings the creatures of Paldea to the world of Elden Ring.

Recently, the user known as Arestame shared a video on his Twitter account where he shows us a mod that combines Pokémon Scarlet & Violet with Elden Ring. Thus, creatures like Quaxly are now summons in The Lands Between.

Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

Unfortunately, this mod is not available to the public, at least not at the moment. Along with the inclusion of the pokémon, this work also offers a series of visual changes to the characters of Elden Ringto make them more similar to those found in Scarlet & Violet. This work has captivated both the public, to the extent that many have mentioned that this was the 3D experience they expected from the series.

“This is how I, 12 years old, thought Pokémon would be in 2020.”

This is what 12 year old I thought Pokémon would look like in 2020 https://t.co/JT9vpVB3Pc —Lutyrannus (@lutyrannus) December 30, 2022

On related topics, this is what the Elden Ring map would look like in the style of Super Mario. In the same way, they compare Messi with Ash.

Editor’s Note:

Like all mods, the work looks impressive. While the idea of ​​having a Pokémon game with this visual caliber is something many of us want, we also have to accept that this is not the job we have today. Sometimes wishing can further harm the conception of many.

Via: Arestame