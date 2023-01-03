Gas, bills are still rising: +23% in December. In 2022, families spent 65% more

The rush of gas bills continues also in the last month of 2022, with an increase paid by users equal to 23.3 percent. This was announced by the Regulatory Authority for Energy Networks and the Environment (Arera), setting the price on the protected market at 116.6 euros per megawatt hour. An average of the prices seen over the entire month, reflecting the decline seen over the weeks. In early December, prices had in fact reached around 135 euro/MWh, before falling to much lower levels.

According to the Arera, the latest price increases bring Italian households’ spending for gas during the whole year to a good 1,866 euros, a sharp increase of 64.8 percent compared to 2021.

For electricity bills, which Arera sets on a quarterly and not a monthly basis, last week the Authority instead announced a reduction for the first three months of 2023. Users who turn to the protected market will thus spend 19.5 percent less than in the last quarter of 2022.