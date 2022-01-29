The emails between the Onorato owner and Gianni Letta

“Not only Beppe Grillo, the 5Stelle, dem and Lega parliamentarians. In the 300 thousand emails and chats seized from Vincenzo Onorato by the Florence prosecutor in the investigation into the Matteo Renzi Open foundation, the relations between the ar mato king of Moby and Gianni Letta, the extra man of the Berlusconi governments “. IL Fatto Quotidiano writes it on newsstands today.

Davide Milosa and Marco Franchi explain on the fact: “Read, it is in the records, in 2019 it will spend its influence with protagonists of high finance, csuch as the former Minister of Transport Corrado Passera (not criminally involved in the two files) and the top management of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, to help Onorato’s companies on the verge of bankruptcy. Will Letta get anything? At the moment it is not known. Her position has no criminal significance. “Rebuilds Il Fatto Quotidiano:”The first email between Onorato and Letta is from 25 October 2019. It is understood that before there was a phone call between the two in which Letta said he was willing to help Onorato. In this first message, the shipowner represents “banking and mortgage matters” to the influential interlocutor. He explicitly asks him to intervene with Unicredit so that the bank “with the utmost urgency” cancels two heavy mortgages on as many ships of the group “.

And then: “Dthen asks him to intervene at Banca Mediolanum, among whose shareholders there is also Berlusconi, “To carry out factoring operations” and obtain the monetization of tax credits “. Finally, again from the Fact:” On November 20, Onorato writes to Letta explaining the desire to “open a speech” with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and asked him to intervene on the CEO at the time“. Milosa and Franchi conclude:” While the emails demonstrate Letta’s availability to Onorato, they do not fully explain the conclusion of the operations “.

READ ALSO

The compulsory vaccination begins to creak

Treatments denied, Grimaldi after the Tar: “resign everyone”