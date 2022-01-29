Washington.- President Joe Biden said this Friday that “in the short term” will move US troops to Eastern Europe Due to the crisis in Ukraine, although he assured that they will not be “too many”.

The president spoke in this way days after the Pentagon announced that it had placed 8,500 soldiers, who are currently in US territory, on “high alert” for a possible deployment of troops in allied countries in Eastern Europe.

“I will move US troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the short term. There (will be) too many,” Biden told reporters upon landing outside Washington after visiting Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read more: Joe Biden visits collapsed Pittsburgh bridge and promotes infrastructure bill

Joe Biden He gave no further details, and his comments came hours after the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, “urged Russia to withdraw and seek a resolution through diplomacy.”

Tension has increased between Russia, USA and its allies for the mobilization of 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine, which has raised fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, which Washington believes may be “imminent.”

The Pentagon has reiterated that it is not going to send troops to Ukrainian soil and has insisted that, if deployed, the bulk of the soldiers it has on “high alert” would do so within NATO; and it has not ruled out using the military that it already has deployed in bases in Europe.

Among the 8,500 on alert on US soil are combat teams and infantry units, including the 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps of the US Armed Forces, the Pentagon reported this week.

The first belongs to the Infantry and is specialized in parachute assault operations. The Department of Defense usually uses it to respond to crises anywhere in the world in a time interval of 18 hours.

The second is capable of rapid deployment by air, land or sea, also in emergency situations.

Also on “high” alert are the 101st Airborne Division, a light infantry unit specializing in air assault operations, and the IV Infantry Division, with combat forces.

Read more: Hundreds of flights canceled due to snow storm on the northeast coast of the United States

The latter has, among others, three combat teams, a combat aviation brigade and an artillery division.