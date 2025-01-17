On the first day of works on this highway, traffic entering the capital fell by 26%
Mobility on the A-5 “has improved” compared to that recorded this Wednesday, the first day of the cuts due to the works on the Paseo Verde del Suroeste. The section Father Piquer-Four Windswhere the largest retentions were accumulated, is again…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Mobility #improves #compared #day #Padre #PiquerCuatro #Vientos #section #highest #density
Leave a Reply