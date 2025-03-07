This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, March 8, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Although these are not times of luck or great facilities, however, the weekend will be presented favorable, thanks to an excellent influence of Mars. Luck or happiness in the family environment and close to your most beloved beings. You will face together and successfully, some problem, or concern that affects the family.

Taurus

Facing the weekend, be careful with family tensions, conflicts or discussions, or perhaps with your partner; that will be produced for really nimios reasons. Do not try to force things, Saturn’s dominant influence will make it difficult for everything to get the way you would like. Let fate take you.

Gemini

Today begins for you a weekend full of activity, both physical and intellectual, ideal to carry out a trip, either with your partner, family or next to a group of friends. Very favorable for all kinds of sports activities, which will provide you with the relaxation and serenity that you need these days so much.

Cancer

If this weekend you want to be happy, or at least be comfortable, it flees from the news, experiments or adventures. Instead cultivate the company of your most beloved beings, couple, family or children, and seek peace or wealth that all this can provide. In addition, you will have news of a very dear being.

Leo

The influence of Saturn, which we talked about yesterday, will bring you some problems, or complications, so that this weekend runs in the way you would like, or for your loved ones to do what you want you to do. But, instead, you will put some family problem that you will have to attend.

Virgo

This weekend will be ideal for you to enjoy it in the family, or also to undertake a trip, or any other activity, but in union of your most beloved beings. It will be like a small oasis in the middle of an arid desert, and you can obtain the necessary energies to face the difficult next week.

Pound

In this weekend Saturn’s influence will lead you to cultivate intimacy with your partner, or even enjoy a loneliness that gives you peace and allows you to recharge the batteries. However, difficulties or unforeseen events will arise if you try to carry out activities or group trips. You must look for quiet activities.

Scorpio

This is going to be one of the best arranged signs for the weekend, and despite Saturn’s dominant influence, you will find a way to escape her and enjoy some happy moments, or at least peace and harmony. It is favorable if you want to make any trip or any other activity away from the usual.

Sagittarius

This weekend Saturn’s influence will give you a small truce and you can enjoy it in a pleasant way, at least for the outside, since internally, and without anyone noticing it, it will dominate you any concern related to your sentimental life. Maybe things are not as good as you imply.

Capricorn

A weekend awaits you of surprises, unexpected experiences or events that will radically change all the plans you had for it, although, at the same time, they will bring you positive news and joys. Saturn is your regent, and these days his influence will benefit you, or perhaps enriching, in one way or another.

Aquarium

Saturn’s influence will become very clear throughout the weekend, in the sense that all kinds of problems or changes will arise, that they will make you very difficult for everything to run according to your desires and desires. But now it is destiny who will show you the path you must follow, and it will be very different.

Pisces

This weekend you will have to help, financially or material level, to a loved one. You must be careful with your finances because they will ask you for money, or there is also the danger that you could suffer some robbery or scam. You must have generosity, but at, likewise, a huge prudence.