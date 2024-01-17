Carlos the 'Rock' Sánchez He gave an interview in Argentina in which he reviewed his football career and his current situation at the club. San Lorenzo de Almagro.

La Roca, famous for his successful time in the Colombia selectionarrived in Argentine soccer in January 2023, expanding his already extensive career that has taken him to Colombian and international teams.

The 'Rock' was off the field for seven months and seven days.

Sánchez spoke with ESPN about his greatest sporting moments, such as facing Lionel Messi. “I marked Messi when he was at the top. It was something very positive. I asked him for the shirt, he gave it to me, after marking him, hitting him (…) The coach (Hernán Darío Gómez) sent me to mark him man by man. “That game catapulted my career. It worked for me not to give him even half a meter,” Sánchez said.

gaucho accent

However, beyond his opinions and memories, the Rock drew attention on social networks for a particular aspect: his Argentine accent.

As is evident in the videos of his interview, La Roca has internalized the gaucho accent, even with particular expressions of Argentinians.

Network users will remember another similar case that happened with Teofilo Gutierrezwho during his time in gaucho football spoke with a marked Argentine accent that also sparked ridicule and comments.

