Students in the Region begin classes this Monday with the prohibition of using mobile phones in the educational center. According to the instructions sent to schools and institutes, the mere fact that the device is active, that is, turned on, is prohibited. The sanctions provided for non-compliance with the new rule are the same as those already included in the 2016 decree that establishes the rules of coexistence in non-university teaching centers supported by public funds from the Autonomous Community.

This regulation details that the inappropriate use of the mobile device in classrooms, reinforced with instruction, is already an offense that is classified as minor, serious or very serious. The minor offense, which would be “the use, without authorization, of mobile phones and other electronic devices in classrooms or other areas of the center”, is punishable with “the removal of the mobile phone or electronic device that has been used by the student.” , in an unauthorized manner, which will be guarded under the conditions established in the center's operating rules until its parents or legal representatives pick it up there. The Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, highlighted that the ban, “which is already implemented in the majority of educational centers in the Region of Murcia, represents regulatory support and reinforces the pedagogical autonomy of the centers, as well as the authority figure of the teacher.

The ban on using mobile phones will be extended from Monday to all educational stages, including Baccalaureate and Vocational Training. The use of devices will not be permitted during all school hours, including recess and periods dedicated to complementary or extracurricular activities, unless it is provided for in the center's educational project or is carried out for educational purposes. Exceptionally, the use of these devices will be allowed to students who require it for reasons of necessity and health.