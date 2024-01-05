President of the Senate says that the former president could have avoided “this greater evil that was January 8th”

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), declared that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should have given “a sign for democracy” and having participated in the inauguration after failing to be re-elected in 2022.

“Bolsonaro, in this sense, could have avoided this greater evil that was January 8th. Although, I repeat, I do not want to be frivolous and hold you legally responsible for these acts. In fact, this is up to the Electoral Court”he said, in an interview with the newspaper CNN this Friday (5.Jan.2024)

For Pacheco, if Bolsonaro had “participated in possession”, “handed over the presidential sash” to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and recognized that he had lost the election, would show that “there is a future ahead of politics in which the right can be built and have good purposes for Brazil”.

The president of the Senate also said that the acts of vandalism on January 8th were based on “false patriotism”with the aim of “defend Brazil” in shape “erroneous, mistaken and criminal”.

“We will never forget this event on January 8th, but we also cannot tie Brazil to its development and search for pacification under the pretext of what happened. We have to rebuild peace in society, rebuild peace in politics, understand that Brazil has real problems to be faced and that we need a minimum of unity in our country”he stated.

Rodrigo Pacheco said that January 8th was a “expression of dissatisfaction that bordered on criminality and violation of legal rights”in addition to having had the “multiplicity of crimes by people who indulged in the pretext of false patriotism, pseudo-patriotism”.