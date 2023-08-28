Sunday, August 27, 2023, 20:41



Mo Katir arrived injured after the traumatic elimination in the 1,500 meters of the World Cup in Budapest. He was left out of the final, a huge surprise because he came as a favorite for the medals, but he has turned that anger into gasoline to vindicate himself again. The Muleño achieved another milestone this Sunday by hanging silver in the 5,000 World Cup in the Hungarian capital. It is the first medal that Spanish athletics has achieved in this distance. He was close to gold, but at the last moment the favorite, the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, prevailed.

The Muleño thus adds another medal to an illustrious international palmares despite his youth (25 years). Last year, at the previous World Cup, he took bronze over 1,500 meters and that same summer he won silver at the European Championships in Munich. In addition, in the European Games held this year in Krakow he won a gold in 1,500.