Distress at sea | Seven passengers were evacuated from the motorboat in Kallahdenselka

August 28, 2023
The damaged exhaust pipe caused the ten-meter motor boat to smoke heavily, and water flooded inside the boat.

Seven a passenger was evacuated from a motorboat on Sunday at Kallahdenselka in Helsinki.

Marine Rescue Director Hannes Suvilaakso from the coast guard says that the emergency center received a report of heavy smoke in a motorboat in Kallahdenselka.

Several units went to the place. When they arrived, the rescuers found that the ten-meter motorboat was also flooded with water.

The cause was revealed to be damage to the boat’s exhaust pipe. The passengers were transported to safety and the boat was towed to a sheltered port.

According to Suvilaakso, all passengers are fine, and no one needed first aid.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the border guard, the police and the rescue service were also involved in the mission.

