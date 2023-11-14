The gardener Corbin Carroll, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and infielder, Gunnar Hendersonof the Baltimore Orioles, were announced this Monday, unanimously, as the winners of the Rookie of the Year award for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Carroll and Herdenson were recognized with the award, which is named

of the baseball immortal Jackie Robinson that distinguishes the best first-class player

year in the National and American League, at the highest level of MLB.

Difficult decision

Both were selected with each of the 30 possible first-place votes. Carroll, winner of the distinction in the largest of the circuits, surpassed in the vote James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kodai Senga of the New York Mets.

Carroll, 23, was the face of a successful season for the Diamondbacks, whom he led to the postseason qualification via wild card, which later became a run that culminated in the World Series.

In his performance, the fast left-handed hitter achieved a batting average of .285, adding 30 doubles, while leading the National League with 10 triples.

Carroll hit 25 home runs and stole 54 bases, becoming the first rookie to record 25 home runs and 50 or more stolen bases in Major League history.

Carroll’s powerful bat led him to produce 76 runs, and achieve 116 runs scored in 155 regular series games.

In the American League, Henderson left behind in the race for this award, the first baseman of the Boston Red Sox, Triston Casasy to the launcher of the Cleveland Guardians, Tanner Bibee.

Henderson, who batted all year in the middle of the lineup, was one of the pillars on which the Baltimore team relied to conquer the leadership of the Eastern Division of the minor circuit. For the season, Henderson led American League rookies in home runs (28), triples (nine), runs batted in (82) and runs scored (100).

In the 150 games he was on the field, the powerful right-handed hitter posted a .255 batting average. Another of the tools that Henderson provided to the Orioles was his versatility on defense, dividing his playing time between shortstop and third base.

