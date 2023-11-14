Deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Transport Chalik may leave his post in December

Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Igor Chalik may leave his post before the end of 2023. It became known about the possible departure of the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Transport RIA News.

“He could leave in December,” said an agency source in the transport industry.

This information was confirmed by another industry source. According to him, there is already a candidate for the position of deputy head of the department. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport declined to comment.

