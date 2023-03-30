The MLB, the main world Baseball League, It is full of talented players. The rivalries between teams and the competition to be champion always leads organizations to look for new ways to overcome their opponents. For this very reason, They are looking for young players to join the team and become a key player with a promising future.

According to the official MLB portal, the best prospect for 2023 is Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles. The native of Alabama is only 21 years old and, according to the portal, he is the first player since 2005 to be selected for the big leagues directly out of high school and have an immediate impact.

Henderson was selected out of 19 in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has since moved through the Orioles’ minor divisions until making the professional team in 2022.

During the 2022 season, he had a .259 batting average, .348 on-base percentage, and .440 slugging percentage.

The second best prospect on the list is Corbin Caroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caroll was selected out of 16 in the first round of the 2019 draft, and though he tore the labrum in his right shoulder in 2021, his rise to the majors has been unstoppable.

This prospect also had good numbers during the 2022 season, with a .260 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, and .500 slugging percentage.

In third place on the MLB list is the Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez, player for the New York Mets. Unlike the first two players, Álvarez was not selected in the ‘draft’, but signed as an international free agent in 2018.

Born in Guatire, this 21-year-old prospect closed out his 2022 season with a .167 batting average, .286 on-base percentage, and .500 slugging percentage.

The fourth place for the most promising prospect, according to the MLB portal, is for the player of the historical New York Yankees Anthony Volpe. The 21-year-old New Jersey native was selected 30th overall in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Volpe was called up by the Yankees on March 26 to make the team’s starting lineup for the first time in a game against the San Francisco Giants. During his stint through the minor divisions in 2022, he had stats of .249 batting average, .342 on-base percentage, and .460 slugging percentage.

Finally, the fifth most promising prospect in the MLB, and the youngest on the list at 20 years old, is Jordan Walker, who plays for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Walker was selected out of 21 in the 2021 draft and had good numbers playing in 2022 in the minor leagues. The player had a .306 batting average, .388 on-base percentage, and .510 slugging percentage.

No matter what critics rate them or what stats they’ve had during their career so far, chances are each of these youngsters will give it their all during the 2023 season, which begins on March 30.

